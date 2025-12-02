Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $161,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after buying an additional 578,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VTV stock opened at $189.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $190.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

