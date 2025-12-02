Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

