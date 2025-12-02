Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

