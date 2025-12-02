Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $371,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VYM opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.