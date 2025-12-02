Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 9.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

