VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $97.81. Approximately 2,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Energy Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EINC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the third quarter worth $463,000.

About VanEck Energy Income ETF

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

