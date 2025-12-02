VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:5GOV)

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 30th.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.