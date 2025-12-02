Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

STIP stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

