Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $101,656.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,242.88. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $341,088.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,814,272. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,900,790. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Qualys Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

