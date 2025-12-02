Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pathward Financial worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,490.88. This trade represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

