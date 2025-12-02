Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 132.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Stride by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride by 319.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 374.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $133.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

