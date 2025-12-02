Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,006 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 131.0% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 84,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 239.3% in the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,351 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

