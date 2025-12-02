Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,909 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0%

MDLZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

