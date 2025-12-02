Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

CSCO stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.