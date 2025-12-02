Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet $GOLF

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,205,000 after buying an additional 269,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $9,376,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,092 shares in the company, valued at $67,596,458.36. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $1,693,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,667.96. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,460 shares of company stock worth $5,786,311. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

