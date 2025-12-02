Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,057.73 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $895.42 and its 200 day moving average is $802.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,058.86.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

