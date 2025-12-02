Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,962,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,202,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

