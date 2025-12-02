Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,830,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

FSMD stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.