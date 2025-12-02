Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

