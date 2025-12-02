US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of UFIV stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $49.74.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
