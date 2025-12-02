US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTRE opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.