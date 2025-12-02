US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
UTRE opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
