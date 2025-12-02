US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TBIL)

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of TBIL opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC grew its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

