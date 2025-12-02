US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 2.1% increase from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of UTWO stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

