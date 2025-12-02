United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,935 shares of company stock worth $244,015,177. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

UTHR opened at $479.95 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $492.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.