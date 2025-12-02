United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USLM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 357,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 615.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, United States Lime & Minerals has an average rating of “Buy”.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $1,445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,624. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

