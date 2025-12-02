United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-2.300 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 7.9%

NYSE UNFI opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.88. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

