Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.78. Unicharm shares last traded at $2.8825, with a volume of 32,084 shares changing hands.

Unicharm Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

