Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 24.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. 26,866,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
