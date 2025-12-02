Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 24.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. 26,866,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.35. The stock has a market cap of £87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

