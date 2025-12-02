Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 24.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. 26,866,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.29.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

