Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,651,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE TT opened at $410.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

