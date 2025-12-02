Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as low as $21.06. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 10,454 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew J. Iseman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 578,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $7,889,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 75,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

