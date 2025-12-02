Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as low as $21.06. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 10,454 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew J. Iseman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
