Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 10,315 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose makes up 0.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 2.00% of Canada Goose worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 62.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.5%

GOOS opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $195.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

