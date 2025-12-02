Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $208.66 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,248 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 6.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.22% of Fiserv worth $208,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

