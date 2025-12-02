Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Buys 9,816 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 3.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $120,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock worth $293,774,712. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

