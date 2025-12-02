Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1%
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,303. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
