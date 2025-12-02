The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

