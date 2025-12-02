The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4,187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,489,909,000 after purchasing an additional 727,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after buying an additional 301,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

