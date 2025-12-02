The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,055,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:SMG opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.31) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

