The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Trading Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.