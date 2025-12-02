The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 18th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

