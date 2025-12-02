The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 133,159 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

KR stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.