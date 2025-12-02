The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.93.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

HD stock opened at $357.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $436.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

