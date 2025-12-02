Terex Corporation $TEX Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Terex were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.55.

Terex Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,690.52. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

