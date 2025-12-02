Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

