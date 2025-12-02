TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $35,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

