TD Cowen Begins Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.87.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

