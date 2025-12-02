Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Stock Holdings Trimmed by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $249.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

