Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 4,295 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WM opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

