Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $6.12 Million in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 334,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,203 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.60. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.