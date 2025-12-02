Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $3.52 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

